Britney Spears drops Elton John collaboration for first new song in six years

CAPE TOWN - Britney Spears has released her first song in six years.

The song, Hold me closer, is a collaboration with music legend Elton John and was released on Friday morning.

In comments on Twitter following the release of the song, Spears said that she was "overwhelmed" as "it is a big deal to me".