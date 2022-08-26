Go

Britney Spears drops Elton John collaboration for first new song in six years

In comments on Twitter following the release of the song, Spears said that she was 'overwhelmed' as 'it is a big deal to me'.

Britney Spears and Elton John have collaborated on a song together. Picture: @eltonofficial/Twitter
CAPE TOWN - Britney Spears has released her first song in six years.

The song, Hold me closer, is a collaboration with music legend Elton John and was released on Friday morning.

The collaboration was announced earlier in August and comes nearly six months after a Los Angeles court dissolved a conservatorship that was overseen by her father.

At 3 minutes and 20 seconds, the upbeat song dance song features almost synth-like vocals from Spears and Elton John.

Listen to the new release below:

