Britney Spears drops Elton John collaboration for first new song in six years
CAPE TOWN - Britney Spears has released her first song in six years.
The song, Hold me closer, is a collaboration with music legend Elton John and was released on Friday morning.
In comments on Twitter following the release of the song, Spears said that she was "overwhelmed" as "it is a big deal to me".
Okie dokie my first song in 6 years !!!! Its pretty damn cool that Im singing with one ofBritney Spears (@britneyspears) August 25, 2022
the most classic men of our time @eltonofficial !!!! Im kinda overwhelmed its a big deal to me !!! Im meditating more and learning my space is valuable and precious !!!
I want to be fearless like when I was younger and not be so scared and fearful. I pray there actually is truth to the Holy Spirit and I hope that spirit is with my children as well !!! Yes I choose happiness and joy today !!!Britney Spears (@britneyspears) August 25, 2022
The collaboration was announced earlier in August and comes nearly six months after a Los Angeles court dissolved a conservatorship that was overseen by her father.
At 3 minutes and 20 seconds, the upbeat song dance song features almost synth-like vocals from Spears and Elton John.
