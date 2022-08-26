Bribery, abuse of power rife in SA's education sector - Corruption Watch report

A report by Corruption Watch sounds the alarm on the misappropriation of resources, maladministration and the abuse of authority in South African schools, TVET colleges and sector education and training authorities (Setas).

JOHANNESBURG - The flouting of procedure and the soliciting of bribes have featured prominently in South Africa’s education sector.

That’s according to a report by Corruption Watch.

Complaints from over 3,600 pupils, students, parents and guardians between 2012 and 2021 have been collated in the report.

It shows how Gauteng is leading the pack with the most corruption reports.

Corruption Watch said that the abuse of power by principals had been reported consistently.

This includes interference in the awarding of contracts for feeding schemes.



Incidents of sextortion have also been flagged, with job seekers being promised positions and students being awarded marks in exchange for sexual favours.