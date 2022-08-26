Alleged July unrest instigators' case postponed to November

The group is accused of inciting the public violence linked with last year’s widespread looting.

DURBAN - The matter of the 37 accused July unrest instigators who appeared in the Durban Magistrates Court on Friday has now been postponed to November 2022.

During the previous appearance, 35 accused were in court but on Friday, two more were added, bringing the group’s total to 37.

The State has adjourned the matter for further investigations.