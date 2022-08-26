AG: Govt depts consistently recorded fruitless & wasteful expenditure since 2017

The Auditor-General said "material irregularities" brought to the attention of authorities stood at an estimated financial loss of R8.6 billion since 2017.

CAPE TOWN - The Auditor-General said that national government departments have consistently recorded fruitless and wasteful expenditure over the last five years.

The Auditor-General said "material irregularities" brought to the attention of authorities stood at an estimated financial loss of R8.6 billion since 2017.

The office the AG was briefing Parliament’s Standing Committee on Appropriations on the top 15 departments.

The Auditor-General said that government departments were guilty of leaving properties unoccupied and failing to use licenced software leading to billions in financial losses.

At the top of the list is the Department of Defence, with a sum of R460.09 million over five years.

The Treasury came second at R339 million.

The Auditor-General’s head of national audit, Bongi Ngoma, said "material irregularities" like the payment of goods not received amounted to billions in losses.

"The national government, which is the business of this committee, we have issued 60 MIs (material irregularities), translating to a financial loss of R8.6 billion," Ngoma said.

Ngoma said that material irregularities had been brought to the attention of authorities and that the AG could now recommend further action.