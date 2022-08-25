WC Forensic Science Laboratory backlog reduced by more than 50%

Police Oversight and Community Safety MEC Reagen Allen said in October last year more than 89,000 test results were outstanding. It's now been reduced to just over 25,000.

CAPE TOWN - A backlog at the police's Forensic Science Laboratory in the Western Cape has been reduced.

Police Oversight and Community Safety MEC Reagen Allen said in October last year that more than 89,000 test results were outstanding.

It's now been reduced to just over 25,000.

Over the past 10 months, the police's Forensic Science Laboratory in the Western Cape has processed more than 63,000 samples.

MEC Reagen Allen said that this was an important development as the results were vital in criminal cases like sexual assault and murder.

However, he maintains that it must improve even further.

"The continued backlog remains deeply concerning and is yet another reason why the SAPS should be devolved to a more capable government like the Western Cape. Under our watch, the lab would function optimally and matters dealt with speedily," Allen said.

Allen said that between April and June, 36 of the 198 cases struck off the court roll were related to gender-based violence, crimes heavily dependent on lab results.