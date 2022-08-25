Tshwane Mayor Williams to be probed for possible impropriety regarding R26bn bid

A multiparty coalition oversight group, which the Democratic Alliance (DA) is a part of, has agreed to an independent investigation into Williams' role in the bid.

JOHANNESBURG - Tshwane Mayor Randall Williams will be investigated for possible impropriety, regarding a R26 billion unsolicited bid.

The mayor has been accused of interference by one of its coalition partners, Action SA. This follows the release of a recording where he can be heard instructing officials in Tshwane to allow the bid to go through.

Williams has denied any wrongdoing, saying it wasn't an unsolicited bid, but an investment proposal instead.

He’s gone to lengths to try and explain the tender that would have seen a group called Kratos Consortium build gas turbines on the city’s land near power stations in Pretoria west.

Williams insisted the bid was in its infancy stages, and that the report he was to present before council last week, would have been for the start of public consultations.

But during its meeting this week, the coalition oversight group comprising of national leaders from the DA, ActionSA, Freedom Front Plus, Congress of the People and the Inkatha Freedom Party, held a meeting.

They have agreed to an investigation into the allegations that Williams flouted procedure. The group said the investigation will be completed within the next 60 days.