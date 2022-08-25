Tiro Moalusi, teen who took his life after school incident, to be laid to rest

Fifteen-year-old Tiro Moalusi died on Tuesday last week after a teacher allegedly mocked him about his sexuality in front of the class.

JOHANNESBURG - A grade 9 pupil from the PJ Simelane Secondary School in Soweto who took his own life is set to be laid to rest on Thursday morning.

The educator is reported to have called Moalusi ‘Sis bhuti’, which means sissy boy, when calling him up for his turn to present his speech.

Eyewitness News understands that Moalusi attempted to address the matter with the teacher, however, he was further berated.

The family said that Tiro Moalusi returned home showing no signs of distress from what happened at school.

But he later told his aunt what happened and then threw up.

When asked what was wrong, he revealed that he had consumed rat poison.

They rushed him to the Leratong Hospital, where he later passed on.

"We have since launched an investigation as the department surrounding the circumstances regarding this incident which occurred," said Gauteng Education Department spokesperson Steve Mabona.

Family representative, Palesa Phutageng, said that they wanted to meet the teacher.

"The unfortunate part is that after everything that has happened, we have lost a child and nothing will ever bring back the child," Phutageng said.

Moalusi’s family, fellow pupils and friends will gather on Thursday morning at his home in Tshepisong to bid him farewell.