Three Golden Arrow buses petrol-bombed in Nyanga

CAPE TOWN - Golden Arrow has confirmed three of its buses have been petrol bombed in Nyanga.

The bus company's Bronwen Dyke-Beyer told CapeTalk's Lester Kiewit that the attacks happened earlier on Thursday morning.

"A little while ago on Govan Mbeki and Ems Drive, three of our buses were targeted and thrown with petrol bombs. Fortunately, our drivers managed to get our buses to safety and clear the passengers before the buses burnt out but we've lost three buses," Dyke-Beyer said.

Dyke-Beyer says it's not clear why this was unfolding.

"We don't know what exactly is happening in Nyanga. Emergency services and public order policing are on their way. No injuries have been reported," Dyke-Beyer said.