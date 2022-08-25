Tensions in Orlando East die down after police disperse crowd

Power Park residents in Orlando East took to the streets on Thursday morning, barricading Chris Hani Road over service delivery issues.

SOWETO - Tensions between some Soweto residents and police have died down after a protesting crowd was dispersed with rubber bullets earlier on Thursday.

The disgruntled community wants the local government to address shortfalls in service delivery in the area.

The long-standing electricity crisis is also a point of contention with angry residents saying their electricity was cut off by City Power without any notice.

A community member told Eyewitness News that residents want municipal officials to address their concerns.

"This is so painful. You can't survive three months without electricity so this is why we are fighting. The reason we are in the street is because we want to be heard."

While calm has returned to the area - police are still monitoring the situation.