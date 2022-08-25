Tembisa Hospital CEO says R500,000 skinny jeans order was a typing error

Last year, ahead of the third coronavirus wave in June, the hospital reportedly spent R500,000 on skinny jeans.

JOHANNESBURG - Tembisa Hospital CEO Ashley Mthunzi has broken his silence on the skinny jeans scandal that recently rocked the hospital, saying it was a typing error.

The money was allegedly paid to a new company that was registered a month before it was awarded the tender. The company allegedly has ties to a former soccer player. This was among the irregularities highlighted by whistleblower Babita Deokaran who later died in a hail of bullets.

Mthunzi has now said that the money was actually for sutures required by surgeons: “They actually punched the wrong material code when they were buying”.