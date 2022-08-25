State Security Agency played no part in Phala Phala burglary - Kodwa

Deputy Minister in the Presidency responsible for State Security, Zizi Kodwa, had to come to the spy agency’s defence on the ongoing Phala Phala saga, denying any involvement.

CAPE TOWN - Deputy Minister in the Presidency responsible for State Security, Zizi Kodwa, said that the State Security Agency (SSA) played no part in the Phala Phala farm burglary.

Kodwa also said that no state security resources were used to conceal the theft of US dollars from the president’s farm in 2020.

The deputy minister was taking oral questions about the spy agency’s activities in the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) on Wednesday, as part of the security cluster.

He was also questioned about the looting of R600 million from the agency by its officials.

"The State Security Agency categorically states that it had no involvement with Phala Phala before and after the alleged criminal acts that took place in February 2020. Further to that, no state resources were utilised by the State Security Agency to conceal the February 2020 alleged act at the Phala Phala farm in Limpopo," he said.

Kodwa also said that the looting of agency funds was a thing of the past.

"The internal controls in the organisation for some time in a particular period had collapsed, they were made to collapse, so that these activities you are talking about can easily be done. We have closed the tap to put it bluntly," he said.