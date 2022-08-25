South Africa's dams levels stable, says Dept of Water & Sanitation

However, the persistent drought in the Eastern Cape and parts of the Western Cape remain a huge concern.

CAPE TOWN - The Department of Water and Sanitation says dam levels across the country are stable.

However, the persistent drought in the Eastern Cape and parts of the Western Cape remain a huge concern.

Spokesperson Sputnik Ratau said that Nelson Mandela Bay and East London were in desperate need of rainfall and water.

"When we look at the state of the national levels of our reservoirs, it is such that we are continuing to see a decline in the national average week-on-week as we would have expected, we see a bit of a decline. But the decline is not that drastic when we look at the fact that a week ago we were at a national average of 92.3% and this week, it is at 92.1%. It's still a lot of water but the difference is quite slight.

"When we look at the Eastern Cape, we see a continuing of the drought, especially around the are of the Algoa supply system and that would be the system that supplies mainly Nelson Mandela Bay and surrounding areas and that s why even when you look the fact that the previous rainy season was quite good generally for the country but where we are now, we are still around 15% in terms of the Algoa supply system, which is not really very healthy," Ratau said.