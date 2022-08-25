Protesting residents block roads in Soweto

Several streets in Orlando East have been blocked with rocks by protesting residents.

JOHANNESBURG - Johannesburg Metro Police Department officers are monitoring a protest in Soweto where roads have been barricaded.

It's not yet clear what the residents are angry over.

JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla has urged motorists to avoid the area.

"The motive for the protest is unknown at the present moment but officers have been deployed. There are delays on Chris Hani Road and in Bambisa Street as traffic is diverted from Power Park. Motorists are urged to exercise caution. Avoid and use Nicholas Street and Kingsley Sithole Street in Orlando and in Bambisa Street, travelling between Klipspruit and Orlando as alternative routes," Fihla said.