Prasa whistleblower Ngoye: I fear I could face same fate as Babita Deokaran

Martha Ngoye was among officials at Prasa who spoke out against the multibillion-rand Swifambo and Siyangena contracts, which have since been set aside and declared invalid by the courts.

JOHANNESBURG - A whistleblower who unveiled dodgy tenders at the Passenger Railway Agency of South Africa (Prasa) on Friday said she's worried that she could face the same fate as the late Babita Deokaran.

Martha Ngoye was among officials at Prasa who spoke out against the multibillion-rand Swifambo and Siyangena contracts, which have since been set aside and declared invalid by the courts.

She told Eyewitness News that she has not been given protection, despite persistent calls to the office of the president.

Ngoye has been credited, as one of the Prasa officials who helped stop the rail agency from investing R1 billion with VBS Mutual Bank, a few months before its collapse.

She's currently suspended from her position as head of legal at Prasa, pending an internal investigation. She believes her suspension forms part of efforts to silence her from speaking out against multibillion-rand corruption at Prasa.

She also expressed disappointment with President Cyril Ramaphosa: “The president has spoken about protecting whistleblowers, but what has he done? He’s done absolutely nothing about it”.

Despite the lack of protection and past intimidation, Ngoye said she will continue speaking out against corruption at Prasa, because she believes it's the patriotic thing to do.