Inquiry hears that Mkhwebane compromised FSCA probe with unreasonable deadlines

CAPE TOWN - The executive manager of investigations in the Public Protector’s Office said she can’t be expected to take the fall for a 2019 Financial Services Conduct Authority investigation, which was set aside by the court.

Ponatshego Mogaladi had been testifying for a second day in Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s impeachment inquiry being held in Parliament on Thursday.

Mogaladi has told the committee that she believes Mkhwebane compromised the investigation because of her unreasonable deadlines.

She said if investigators were given more time to do a proper job on the Financial Services Conduct Authority investigation, the defects in the final report could have been avoided.

“The manner in which this investigation was handled comprised the ultimate product, and also the fact that the PP gave us two days to draft an investigation of such importance,” she said.

Mogaladi believes she was unfairly found guilty of misconduct, sanctioned to an unpaid suspension, and given a final warning: “There might be things where I am wrong, but I can’t take responsibility for the entire fiasco of this matter”.

She also claimed Mkhwebane was hell-bent on getting rid of her, despite the findings of an independent panel. “Her predetermined outcome is she wanted us dismissed, so when she did not get it from the chairperson, she wanted to deviate from the policy,” added Mogaladi.