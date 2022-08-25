Police arrest hijacker amid Soweto's service delivery protests

The site where the power park community was gathered in protest soon turned into a hijacking spot.

JOHANNESBURG - One person has been arrested for attempted hijacking in Soweto where a service delivery protest was under way.

Power Park residents in Orlando East want the local government to address service delivery issues.

But the protesters turned their attention briefly to the attempted hijacking nearby.

The site, where the Power Park community was gathered in protest, soon became a hijacking spot.

A motorist who was trying to make her way through the rubble on Chris Hani Road was attacked by a man who tried to grab her belongings and car keys.

Protesters pounced on the suspect before police responded.