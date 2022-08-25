Parly looks to speed up Section 89 panel process into Ramaphosa's removal

Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula told the National Assembly programming committee on Thursday that MPs must nominate names for the independent panel before the 1 September deadline.

CAPE TOWN - The National Assembly is gearing itself up and wants to speed up the Section 89 independent panel process into the removal of President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula announced early this month that she would refer the African Transformation Movement (ATM)’s motion to remove Ramaphosa to an independent panel.

The Speaker had initially declined the ATM’s motion for the process to initiate an inquiry to the removal of President Cyril Ramaphosa from office for non-compliance.

She has since agreed to the motion and told the National Assembly programming committee that MPs have until next week to nominate names for the independent panel.

"In fact, that’s one of the things I would have wanted to remind honourable members about, which is that honourable members have up to the first [of September] to make their submissions. On the second, we’re going to be announcing the panel and the panel will immediately start its work."

National Assembly Secretary Masibulele Xaso said that the legislature would have to move with speed.

"We will try to really speed up that process, with guidance of Madam Speaker, and just finalise procurement issues."

Once the panel is done with its preliminary assessment of the proposed motion, it will then make a recommendation to the Speaker within 30 days.