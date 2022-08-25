Open City's 15-day take over highlights the best of Jozi's art & culture scene

Open City presented by FNB Art Joburg will open up the city with 15+ days of art, music, performance, food, and fashion across the city from 25 August to 9 September.

JOHANNESBURG – Johannesburg's art and culture scene will come alive for the next two weeks, starting on Thursday.

Open City - presented by FNB Art Joburg will open up Johannesburg with 15 days of art, music, performance, food, and fashion from 25 August to 9 September.

"Open City was born out of Covid-19 as a response to looking at how we can engage with communities around Joburg. We are quite excited this year to go back into the communities with a new line-up. It’s very exciting because we’ve created various hubs for people to navigate during the weekend," said FNB Art Joburg director, Mandla Sibeko.