Open City's 15-day take over highlights the best of Jozi's art & culture scene

Open City presented by FNB Art Joburg will open up the city with 15+ days of art, music, performance, food, and fashion across the city from 25 August to 9 September.

FILE: Artwork from Afropolis exhibition by Cameroonian historian and political theorist Achille Mbembe and South African Associate Professor of Literary and Cultural Studies Sarah Nuttall’s book Johannesburg. Picture: Supplied.
JOHANNESBURG – Johannesburg's art and culture scene will come alive for the next two weeks, starting on Thursday.

"Open City was born out of Covid-19 as a response to looking at how we can engage with communities around Joburg. We are quite excited this year to go back into the communities with a new line-up. It’s very exciting because we’ve created various hubs for people to navigate during the weekend," said FNB Art Joburg director, Mandla Sibeko.

Open City hubs include Rosebank and surrounds, Braamfontein, Newtown, Soweto, Joburg City Centre and 44 Stanley.

"It really is about collaboration between the art, music, film, food and fashion industries to usher in spring in Johannesburg. More than anything, for us at FNB Art Joburg, it’s an educational tool and a way to coordinate the cultural landscape in the city.

"Johannesburg being a cultural capital on the continent called for such organising. The 15+ days are really about the best cultural talent you can find in Johannesburg,” said Sibeko.

FNB Art Joburg said they hope this will encourage the city’s visitors and inhabitants to immerse themselves in Johannesburg’s rich and layered cultural offerings.

HIGHLIGHTS OF OPEN CITY

A solo exhibition by Jabulani Dhlamini - To Recall the Past and the Present is one of Open City's highlights.

Dhlamini's work focuses on his upbringing while also reflecting on various communities within contemporary South Africa. His work captures historical moments such as the recollection of the Sharpeville Massacre and the effects of land dispossession.

Another offering is Ophelia Does Backstroke - an exhibition by Natalie Paneng. The digital artist explores contemporary clown theatre to satirically interrogate the ways people navigate the virtual worlds they occupy. Through this exhibition, Paneng aims to inspire and create a sense of fantasy in relation the Black femme body.

