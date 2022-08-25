NW Cosatu calls for end to fuel price hikes, nationalisation of Sarb

Different unions affiliated with Cosatu walked three kilometres to the Rustenburg municipality building where they handed over their memorandum to a member of the provincial cabinet.

RUSTENBURG - It was off to a slow start in Rustenburg as a small crowd participated in the shutdown called by trade unions, Cosatu and Saftu.

The marchers joined the national call to shut down the economy but instead, shop owners closed their doors as protestors passed the CBD.

It was business as usual for residents of Rustenburg as Cosatu members walked the streets of the CBD.

Different unions affiliated with Cosatu walked three kilometres to the Rustenburg municipality building where they handed over their memorandum to a member of the provincial cabinet.

They called for the nationalisation of the South African Reserve Bank, the end to petrol hikes and action against gender-based violence among other grievances.

But when questioned about the effectiveness of marching to the African National Congress (ANC)-led government, which is affiliated with Cosatu, member of the steering committee, Angie, Phahle had this to say: "It doesn't mean when your family does something wrong, you don't have a right to correct that particular wrong and if you correct the wrong, it doesn't mean you are confused or are fighting as a family. It's normal for us to have this kind of march."

Two other marches held in Mahikeng and Klerksdorp ran concurrently.