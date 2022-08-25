MPs hear how classified report on alleged Sars rogue unit ended up with PP

An executive manager has told Parliament’s Section 194 inquiry probing Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s fitness to hold office that she received the report from the complainant.

CAPE TOWN - Another version of how a classified intelligence report on an alleged covert South African Revenue Service (Sars) unit possibly landed on Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s desk, has been put before her impeachment inquiry.

In the first week of the inquiry, the committee heard from Mkhwebane that an unknown person dropped it off at her office.

An employee of more than two decades in the Public Protector’s Office, Ponatshego Mogaladi, said that she had limited involvement in the Sars investigative unit probe.

But she did meet with the complainant on the matter.

"During that meeting, the complainant sent me a copy of a report which was part of the evidence the complainant indicated he wanted to hand over and later on, this report was sent to me by email," Mogaladi said.

Mogaladi, who has top security clearance, said that she didn’t initially link the document to the Sars probe.

"It was written secret on top, so I never went beyond to read the remainder of the document, neither did I disseminate or even print or do anything with the particular report," Mogaladi said.

Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s legal team has suggested that the report was obtained anonymously.

Mogaladi will face further cross-examination on Thursday.