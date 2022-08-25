Mkhwebane lacked compassion for investigators with a lot of work, Parly told

Ponatshego Mogaladi, the executive manager for investigations, told the inquiry that Mkhwebane also lacks compassion for her investigators with heavy caseloads.

CAPE TOWN - A witness testifying in the public protector’s impeachment inquiry on Thursday has suggested Busisiwe Mkhwebane has at times been unreasonable and unfair towards her staff.

Ponatshego Mogaladi, the executive manager for investigations, told the inquiry on Thursday that Mkhwebane also lacks compassion for her investigators with heavy caseloads.

But during the second day of cross-examination, Mkhwebane’s lawyer, Dali Mpofu, said Mogaladi was trying to shirk accountability for her actions.

ALSO READ:

Mogaladi was found guilty of misconduct, and suspended for over two years for her management of an investigation into the Financial Services Conduct Authority in 2019.

But she said her unit was unfairly expected to complete the probe within six months, after it lay dormant in the public protector’s private office for more than a year.

“If the PP was being fair you cannot just put people under pressure to finalise it because for 14 months the PP allowed the matter not to proceed and nothing had been done on the particular case.”

One of the investigators who suffered poor health, died a month after being fired.

He had been under pressure to issue notices to implicated parties, when he had just been given 20,000 pages to work through.

“There was no handover report, there was nothing in that file, and you give them six months. It was not reasonable.”

Mogaladi’s cross-examination continued on Thursday.