Marquez can rev up his Honda as arm mends

The 29-year-old broke his arm in a crash at the Spanish Grand Prix in 2020 and while he returned to action in April last year, and won three races, his injury continued to cause him problems.

PARIS - Six-time MotoGP world champion Marc Marquez can intensify his training and get back on a motorbike ten weeks after undergoing surgery on his right arm in the United States, his Spanish medical team said Wednesday.

The latest operation was the fourth on his arm since the crash.

Marquez underwent a medical check in Madrid where the doctors were all pleased with the healing and recovery of the right humerus.

The doctors agreed Marquez should start training on motorcycles to better understand the condition of his right arm.

Dr Joaquin Sanchez Sotelo of the Mayo clinic in Madrid, where Marquez was examined said he has evaluated the Honda star's progress.

"Fortunately, Marc Marquez has regained a great arc of motion and has recovered well from a muscular perspective as well," he said.

"He underwent radiographs and a CT scan that show complete bone union."

Riding will allow Marquez and the Repsol Honda Team to assess the following steps needed in his fight back to race fitness.