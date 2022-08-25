MANDY WIENER: Govt's hollow promises kill whistleblowers like Babita Deokaran

This week, on the one-year anniversary of her murder, the media has given considerable attention to whistleblower Babita Deokaran. There have been interviews with her family members, memorials commemorating her sacrifice and courage have been held, and much airtime and column space has been filled with civil society advocates lamenting the lack of accountability and action from politicians.

And so it should be!

Babita Deokaran deserves that and more. It would come as a great comfort to her family that she is recognised as a hero and acknowledged.

The outrage is important and necessary. That is why it is absolutely essential that the excellent investigative work being done by News24 to uncover why Babita Deokaran was killed continues. It helps to put the subject in the spotlight and build increasing pressure on politicians.

But all of that is hollow without real tangible action from the government and from the ANC. There must be genuine, meaningful change.

I have in the post motivated for new whistleblowing legislation in the country, long overdue. Imagine a law that encourages whistleblowers to come forward, protected them from retribution, rewarded them for speaking up about corruption, and created a speak-up culture in South African society.

Imagine a Babita Deokaran Act that would serve as a reminder of her courage and commitment to good, clean governance in much the same way that the Magnitsky Act, a law providing for governmental sanctions against foreign individuals who have committed human rights abuses, does for Russian lawyer Sergei Magnitsky’s legacy.

We could introduce legislation that mirrors the False Claims Act in the US, which provides significant protection for whistleblowers and entitles them to between ten and thirty percent of the money recovered from a successful whistleblowing complaint.

Or we could do what the Netherlands does and introduce a ‘Whistleblowing House’ – in South Africa, this could present as a Chapter Nine institution, independent of government and it would provide legal, psychological, financial, and security support to whistleblowers.

There are options. But in the face of all the outrage, lawmakers are doing little to change the framework.

I am told that within the Department of Justice, the legislative development team is in the process of developing a piece of law to put out for consultation. They are studying other jurisdictions and reviewing recommendations made by the Zondo Commission.

In January this year, the Zondo Commission released its recommendations on whistleblower legislation and policy in the country as part of the first chapter of its findings.

Zondo found that “recent events in South Africa which will be well known to every reader make it the highest priority that a bona fide whistleblower who reports wrongdoing should receive, as a matter of urgency, effective protection from retaliation.”

Zondo’s findings were a step in the right direction but he only made limited recommendations to improve the law. The Commission recommended the creation of a whistleblowing agency for the handling of whistleblowing on matters regarding public procurements, establishing criminal and civil immunity for whistleblowers, and implementing an awards system.

At the time, whistleblower organisation PPLAAF (Platform to Protect Whistleblowers in Africa) said that while South African authorities should adopt these suggestions, they will not suffice to plainly protect and obtain justice for whistleblowers.

The ANC at its Nasrec conference also called for whistleblower legislation to be reward based. Its resolution was that "The ANC must mobilise communities and society around issues of corruption and position itself in a leadership role concerning a culture of exposing corruption and rewarding whistleblowers within the organization".

Despite saying all the right things, there is nothing tangible to show for it, and this means that any other potential whistleblowers would look at Deokaran’s experience and be deterred from pushing back against corruption.

There has also been almost no action in Deokaran’s specific case. It took an entire year for the Gauteng government to announce an independent forensic investigator had been appointed to look into the matter. An entire year! And only then did they do so because of the pressure mounting in response to the News24 investigation.

The Presidency criticised the slow action of the provincial government. Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said it was "deeply regrettable that provincial authorities did not act expeditiously" when Deokaran first blew the whistle. He said that immediate action should have been taken, both in terms of dealing with the maladministration that she had flagged and providing her with "the necessary protection".

While it is impressive that the President has effectively rebuked Gauteng Premier David Makhura’s government for not acting quicker, there will be no consequence. If anything, Makhura looks set to be appointed as a cabinet minister if reports are to be believed.

It’s wonderful that the Presidency is outspoken on the issue of whistleblowers, but such comments remain hollow if no action is taken that substantially changes the experience of these courageous individuals who risk their lives and livelihoods in the interests of the country.

It is also remarkable that to date, those who ordered Deokaran’s assassination have not been brought to book. The actual gunmen have been arrested and are facing the law, but we are not fools. Politically powerful individuals are being protected. If journalists were able to investigate and expose the gross mismanagement and blatant looting at Tembisa Hospital that Deokaran was trying to stop, then why can’t law enforcement agencies follow the money and do the same?

Thanks to solid, brave investigative reporting, we now know that the hospital was spending hundreds of thousands of rand ostensibly on skinny girls' jeans and wingback chairs, money that should have gone to providing much-needed medical care to the people of Tembisa.

Babita Deokaran's murder deserves our outrage. She deserves our respect. But she also deserves much, much more.

Her brother Rakesh told me on The Midday Report this week that much much more needs to happen. “A proper honest investigation needs to be carried out and all involved need to answer and be punished for their role in her death,” he said. “At the end of the day [whistleblowers] need to trust the system, they need to believe in the system. If the system is going to fail them, there are not many people who will come forward. As a country, we cannot fail them at all.”

It is all hollow unless there is real tangible change to the country’s legislation and genuine accountability for those who looted the state and for those who ordered her to be killed for trying to stop them from doing so.

Mandy Wiener is a journalist, author, and presenter of The Midday Report on 702 and CapeTalk.