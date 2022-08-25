Go

Lotto results, Wednesday, 24 August 2022

Eyewitness News brings you the winning Lotto numbers. Check if you've won.

Photo by dylan nolte on Unsplash
JOHANNESBURG – The winning results from the Lotto draw on Wednesday, 24 August 2022 are:

Lotto: 08, 11, 12, 37, 41, 48 B: 40

Lotto Plus 1: 06, 08, 13, 14, 17, 50 B: 2

Lotto Plus 2: 01, 17, 34, 40, 41, 46 B: 49

