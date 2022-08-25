Lotto results, Wednesday, 24 August 2022

Eyewitness News brings you the winning Lotto numbers. Check if you've won.

JOHANNESBURG – The winning results from the Lotto draw on Wednesday, 24 August 2022 are:

Lotto: 08, 11, 12, 37, 41, 48 B: 40

Lotto Plus 1: 06, 08, 13, 14, 17, 50 B: 2

Lotto Plus 2: 01, 17, 34, 40, 41, 46 B: 49

For more information, visit the National Ithuba website.

Here are #dividends for the #LOTTO draw on (24/08/22)!

You have another chance to win the rollover jackpot! pic.twitter.com/qdinXIVqsr #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) August 24, 2022

Here are #dividends for the #LOTTOPLUS 1 draw on (24/08/22)!

You have another chance to win the rollover jackpot! pic.twitter.com/XvL3JGiCYP #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) August 24, 2022