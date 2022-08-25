Judgment expected in EFF's 'Kiss the boer' matter

Judgment in the 'hate speech' civil case brought about by AfriForum against the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) is expected to be handed down in the Equality Court on Thursday morning.

JOHANNESBURG - Judgment in the "hate speech" civil case brought about by AfriForum against the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) is expected to be handed down in the Equality Court on Thursday morning.

AfriForum first lodged a complaint against EFF leader Julius Malema, EFF member Mbuyiseni Ndlozi and the party in 2020 after supporters of the EFF sang Dubul’ibhunu, which translates to "Shoot the boer", outside the Senekal Magistrates Court.

This was during the appearance of suspects who were initially linked to the murder of farm manager, Brendin Horner.

AfriForum wants the Johannesburg High Court to declare it as hate speech, with the organisation arguing that it incites violence and contributes to farm attacks.

Malema has defended the party’s version of the chant, "Kiss the boer".

He said that it was part of South Africa’s history and remained unapologetic about his stance that it played no role in farm attacks.

During the closing arguments in June, Malema’s legal representative told the court that the song must not be taken literally, emphasising that the chant is not a command, and the word “boer” or “farmer” doesn’t refer to an individual but represents an oppressive system.

AfriForum says it lodged the complaint in terms of the Equality Act but is also requesting the Johannesburg High Court refer the case for criminal prosecution.

The lobby group wants a public apology from the EFF and for the party to pay a R500,000 fine.