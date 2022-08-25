City Power clamps down on illegal connections in Soweto’s Power Park

The action comes after an overload to the power grid caused numerous faults in surrounding areas.

SOWETO - City Power on Friday said it has intensified the fight against illegal connections in Power Park, after an overload to the power grid caused numerous faults in surrounding areas.

The power utility was responding to claims by residents - that it had disconnected power without cause.

A group of protesters gathered on Chris Hani Road in Orlando East on Thursday morning, demanding the lights be switched back on.

In a familiar sight, angry residents blocked roads with rocks and burning tyres. Residents in various parts of Soweto, south of Joburg, have often protested over billing issues, high electricity tariffs, and countless disconnections.