City Power clamps down on illegal connections in Soweto’s Power Park
The action comes after an overload to the power grid caused numerous faults in surrounding areas.
SOWETO - City Power on Friday said it has intensified the fight against illegal connections in Power Park, after an overload to the power grid caused numerous faults in surrounding areas.
The power utility was responding to claims by residents - that it had disconnected power without cause.
A group of protesters gathered on Chris Hani Road in Orlando East on Thursday morning, demanding the lights be switched back on.
In a familiar sight, angry residents blocked roads with rocks and burning tyres. Residents in various parts of Soweto, south of Joburg, have often protested over billing issues, high electricity tariffs, and countless disconnections.
#SowetoProtest | Calm has been restored but police are still keeping watch if the situation. ~K pic.twitter.com/IV5CDEyMBpEWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 25, 2022
But sometimes the power utility is not at fault.
Following Thursday morning's protest, City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena said the disgruntled community should direct their wrath at illegal connections. “If they are doing something illegal, we basically need to deal with it at that level,” he said.
Mangena added that the city cannot carry the costs of the illegal connections.