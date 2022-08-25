Passengers flee for their lives as petrol bombs are hurled at Golden Arrow Buses

Nyanga resembled a war zone on Thursday as passenger buses, municipal trucks, and private vehicles came under attack.

Lester Kiewit speaks to Bronwen Dyke-Beyer, Public Relations Manager at Golden Arrow, and Bazil Govender - Executive Manager of the Southern African Bus Operators Association - about the attacks on buses in Nyanga.

Four Golden Arrow buses were torched



The City of Cape Town says a municipal truck was also burned out



Police have deployed Public Order Policing Unit members to the area



The attacks follow a traffic operation targeting illegal sedan taxis in Nyanga



Passengers fled for their lives as petrol bombs were hurled at four Golden Arrow Buses on Thursday. Golden Arrow Spokesperson Bronwen Dyke-Beyer says the attacks "came out of the blue".

Fortunately, thank God, our drivers managed to get buses to safety and clear passengers before the buses burned out....no injuries have been reported. Bronwen Dyke-Beyer, Public relations manager - Golden Arrow Bus Service

The City of Cape Town says one of its trucks was also gutted following a petrol bomb attack.

Police confirmed that shortly before the chaos erupted, officers had assisted the City of Cape Town Traffic Department with an operation in Nyanga - which targeted illegal sedan taxi operators.

Public Order Police, supported by Nyanga SAPS, and Metro Police are currently monitoring a situation in the Nyanga area where several busses and vehicles were set alight by yet-to-be identified suspects. Joseph Swartbooi, Warrant officer - SAPS