DA: Torching of truck, 4 Golden Arrow buses in Nyanga results in R10m damage A bus driver is recovering from head injuries sustained in the violence that erupted after municipal traffic officers impounded taxis on Thursday morning. Democratic Alliance

Golden Arrow buses CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) on Thursday said the torching of four Golden Arrow busses, and a City of Cape Town truck, in the vicinity of Nyanga has resulted in damage of close to R10 million. A bus driver is recovering from head injuries sustained in the violence that erupted after municipal traffic officers impounded taxis on Thursday morning. Three Golden Arrow busses were petrol bombed along Govan Mbeki and Emms Drive shortly after 9 a.m, while a fourth bus, and a truck - belonging to the City of Cape Town, were set alight nearby. [Video] In Nyanga, three #GoldenArrow buses were petrol bombed, leaving commuters stranded.



The bus companys Bronwen Dyke-Beyer said Fortunately, our drivers managed to get our buses to safety and clear the passengers before the buses burnt out but weve lost three buses. pic.twitter.com/6XdM8P0jS7 EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 25, 2022

The DA’s Ricardo Mackenzie said he planned on inviting the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) to the Standing Committee on Transport, to brief it on the strategy to prosecute perpetrators.

“For as long as there isn’t a wholistic approach to this issue, commuters will continue to bear the brunt of having to use more of their disposable income to find alternative transport. We will monitor these developments and do everything in our power to ensure that residents can have access to the safe transport options they deserve,” he said.

Golden Arrows' Bronwen Dyke-Beyer has condemned the attacks: “This brazen violence is unacceptable and we call on authorities to fulfil their mandate, to ensure the safety of our drivers and passengers”.

Meanwhile, the police's Joseph Swartbooi on Thursday said authorities would remain on the scene: “Public order police, supported by Nyanga South African Police Service and metro police, are currently monitoring a situation in the Nyanga area where several buses and vehicles were set alight by yet to be identified suspects”.