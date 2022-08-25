Corruption Watch report shines light on maladministration in SA schools

The civil rights group on Thursday released a new report into corruption in the education sector.

JOHANNESBURG - A report by Corruption Watch has shone the light on the misappropriation of resources, maladministration, and the abuse of authority, in South African schools.

The civil rights group on Thursday released a new report into corruption in the education sector. It highlights reports from over 3,600 pupils, students, parents and guardians between 2012 and 2021.

The report sounds the alarm on acts of bribery, sextortion, and abuse of authority in South Africa’s schools, TVET colleges, and sector education and training authorities (SETAs).

Theft, embezzlement of funds, and the misuse of resources accounts for 43% of corruption incidents in primary and high schools, while abuse of authority - which includes victimization of whistleblowers - counts for 14.2%.

The hotspots for these incidents are Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape, with Gauteng leading the pack in terms of corruption incidents with 32% reported in the province.

Corruption Watch said incidents of employment irregularities, and abuse of authority, were also above average.