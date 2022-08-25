Concerning that SGB where pupil died by suicide not part of probe, says chair

This is after a pupil from the school - Tiro Moalusi, died by suicide allegedly after a teacher from the school mocked his sexuality.

TSHEPISONG - The chairperson of the PJ Simelane Secondary School's governing body (SGB), Peter Thlakanye, said the SGB has not been included in an investigation into a teacher at the school.

This is after a Grade 9 pupil from the school died by suicide allegedly after a teacher from the school mocked his sexuality.

Thlakanye was speaking at the funeral service of 15-year-old Tiro Moalusi, held in Tshepisong - west of Johannesburg on Thursday.

Moalusi died last week Tuesday after consuming rat poison at his home.

It is reported that during a class oral presentation, a teacher at school called him ‘sis bhuti’ which means 'sissy boy' when it was his turn.

Thlakanye said there was a huge gap between pupils, teachers, parents and the department in matters such as bullying and abuse at schools.