Concerning that SGB where pupil died by suicide not part of probe, says chair
This is after a pupil from the school - Tiro Moalusi, died by suicide allegedly after a teacher from the school mocked his sexuality.
TSHEPISONG - The chairperson of the PJ Simelane Secondary School's governing body (SGB), Peter Thlakanye, said the SGB has not been included in an investigation into a teacher at the school.
This is after a Grade 9 pupil from the school died by suicide allegedly after a teacher from the school mocked his sexuality.
Thlakanye was speaking at the funeral service of 15-year-old Tiro Moalusi, held in Tshepisong - west of Johannesburg on Thursday.
Moalusi died last week Tuesday after consuming rat poison at his home.
It is reported that during a class oral presentation, a teacher at school called him ‘sis bhuti’ which means 'sissy boy' when it was his turn.
Thlakanye said there was a huge gap between pupils, teachers, parents and the department in matters such as bullying and abuse at schools.
[IN PICTURES] The funeral service of 15 year old Tiro Moalusi from PJ Simelane Secondary School in Dobsonville who died by suicide after a teacher allegedly mocked him about his sexuality is currently underway at his home in Tshepisong, Joburg West.
He said it was concerning to the SGB and parents that they were not a part of a probe into this incident but said they strongly believe both the school and the department are protecting the accused teacher.
Thlakanye said the department needed to prioritise the investigation not only for the sake of the Moalusi family but also so it could regain the trust of parents.
“When we talk about the support, we talk about everyone; all the stakeholders, but this is something we are seeing not happening at all the schools.”
It was a morning of tears as the family, his peers and friends share their memories of the deceased pupil.
Once the service was over, the funeral procession headed to the cemetery where Moalusi was laid to rest.