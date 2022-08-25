Competition Commission raids insurance companies suspected of price fixing

The commission said it has reasonable grounds to suspect that the companies, including industry heavy weights Discovery Limited and and Momentum, colluded to fix prices and trading conditions.

JOHANNESBURG - The Competition Commission on Friday raided the premises of eight long-term insurance companies who are suspected of price fixing.

The commission said it has reasonable grounds to suspect that those companies, which include industry heavy weights, colluded to fix prices and trading conditions.

The commission said the search and seizure operations have been conducted as part of an ongoing investigation that was initiated by the commissioner in January 2021.

Discovery Limited, FMI -which is a division of Bidvest Life Limited, Hollard Insurance Group, and Momentum are among the companies suspected to have worked together, to fix prices for products such as retirement annuities, life insurance cover, disability cover, and funeral assistance benefits.