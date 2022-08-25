Competition Commission raids insurance companies suspected of price fixing
The commission said it has reasonable grounds to suspect that the companies, including industry heavy weights Discovery Limited and and Momentum, colluded to fix prices and trading conditions.
JOHANNESBURG - The Competition Commission on Friday raided the premises of eight long-term insurance companies who are suspected of price fixing.
The commission said it has reasonable grounds to suspect that those companies, which include industry heavy weights, colluded to fix prices and trading conditions.
The commission said the search and seizure operations have been conducted as part of an ongoing investigation that was initiated by the commissioner in January 2021.
Discovery Limited, FMI -which is a division of Bidvest Life Limited, Hollard Insurance Group, and Momentum are among the companies suspected to have worked together, to fix prices for products such as retirement annuities, life insurance cover, disability cover, and funeral assistance benefits.
BREAKING NEWS: The Competition Commission is currently raiding the premises of eight long-term insurance companies suspected of price-fixing. #insurance #dawnraids #pricefixing@Ciamakunga @siphongwema @TembinkosiB @hardinratshi @the_dti @GCISMedia @eNCA @Newzroom405 @SABCNewsCompComSA (@CompComSA) August 25, 2022
The Competition Commission said according to the information at its disposal, the companies under investigation shared information on premium rates for risk related products and fees for investment products.
This then enabled them to adjust prices.
The commission’s spokesperson Sipho Ngwema said: “We went into five sites in Gauteng, two in the Western Cape, and one in KwaZulu-Natal where we are looking for information - whether it is in documents or electronically, in support of our investigation”.
Some of the other companies flagged include Old Mutual, the South African National Assurance Company, and Sanlam.
Investigators will analyse the information to determine whether these firms have contravened the Competition Act. Ngwema said they were hoping to gather evidence to support the allegations.