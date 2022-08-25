City of Cape Town pleased with current level of dams after recent rain

Dams across the Mother City are currently above 80%, thanks to the recent rainfall over the past few weeks. But the city is cautious not to celebrate as yet because the end of the rainfall season is expected by the end of October.

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town said that it was pleased with the current dam levels in the metro.

But the city is cautious not to celebrate as yet because the end of the rainfall season is expected by the end of October.

Mayco Member for Water and Sanitation, Zahid Badroodien, told Eyewitness News that for now, statistics were looking good but there were still two-and-a-half months left of the hydrological year.

Badroodien said that dams were well above 80%.

"Our dams are currently at 81.5% full, that is as compared to the previous year, same time, which is 98.9%. Now, I know that that number comparison will scare a lot people and cause a lot of anxiety but we are very far from the end of the hydrological year, which is at the end of October."

He said that while the dams were 80% full, more was needed.

"Our assessments and modeling that have been completed in the last round, show that we will still need 90% at the end of the hydrological year," Badroodien said.

The city said that saving water remained a top priority for all.

Meanwhile, the Western Cape government said that it was very pleased with the latest dam levels in the province.

MEC for local government Anton Bredell said that the cold fronts over the past two weeks had contributed to the bigger dams in the province.

Spokesperson Wouter Kriel: "We are very pleased to see an increase in our catchment dams after the recent cold fronts over the Western Cape which brought much-needed rain. The dams supplying Cape Town has increased from 76.3% to 81.5%. for the Western Cape province. The total average dam level has increased from 64.5% to 69.2%."

This is good news from a water security perspective.

But levels are still significantly lower when compared to the same time last year when Cape Town stood at 99% and the province at 79%."