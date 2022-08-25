Cape Town businesses, residents hope extra law enforcement makes CBD safer

The City of Cape Town has announced that it will have more than 100 additional law enforcement officers on the ground in the CBD.

CAPE TOWN - Businesses and residents in Cape Town's CBD will hopefully start feeling a lot safer.

Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis said that the city had recorded an increase in crime in the CBD in the current financial year.

He said that the sharp increases in crime in the CBD were a huge concern.

According to the latest figures, common robbery, robbery with aggravating circumstances and assault with the intent to inflict grievous bodily harm remained some of the crimes showing an increase in the city.

"The CBD is used by hundreds of thousands of Capetonians from every corner of our city. All you have to do is look at the N2 in the morning, look at the N1, the M3, the M5... every corner of our city pours into the CBD every day. They arrive at the bus station at Grand Central, they arrive at the train station, they arrive by scholar transport early in the morning to walk up Plein Street, to walk through Government Avenue..."

Hill-Lewis added that over the last five years, police resources at about 75% of police stations in the province decreased.