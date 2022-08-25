Calm restored in Orlando East after residents protest

Residents in the area are believed to have been protesting over service delivery issues.

JOHANNESBURG - Calm has returned to Orlando East following protest action on Chris Hani Road.

This includes the long-standing electricity crisis.

Police have seized fire after several rounds of rubber bullets and tear gas in a brief clash with residents in Orlando East.