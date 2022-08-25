Go

Calm restored in Orlando East after residents protest

Residents in the area are believed to have been protesting over service delivery issues.

Police monitored a protest in Orlando East, Soweto on 25 August 2022. Picture: Nokukhanya Mntambo/Eyewitness News
JOHANNESBURG - Calm has returned to Orlando East following protest action on Chris Hani Road.

This includes the long-standing electricity crisis.

Police have seized fire after several rounds of rubber bullets and tear gas in a brief clash with residents in Orlando East.

Law enforcement opened fired after the protesters threw rocks at them.

They then took cover in the homes nearby.

But the road is littered with rocks and debris.

Traffiic is also backed up for as far as the eye can see.

While some police officers are standing guard on Chris Hani Road, others have taken up brooms to clear the rubble.

