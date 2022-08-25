After 4 months without water, Tongaat Civic Association asks govt for help

Community members have been protesting on Thursday morning and said that it's been four months since they've had a proper water supply.

DURBAN - Tongaat Civic Association has called on government to urgently intervene to provide water for residents.

A water treatment plant in the area was damaged earlier this year and a delay in a tender process to repair the plant is affecting the water supply.

"And we have one water treatment plant that was severely affected by the floods and was unable to purify water into our area. We have been receiving water via the municipality, very erratically, inconsistent tankers. We have various JoJos placed in various areas where a lot of the NGOs, NPOs and civil society has also engaged where they're coming in with the filling of JoJos and giving us drinkable water basically," said the Tongaat Civic Association's Don Perumall.