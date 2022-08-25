Go

AfriForum's hate speech case against EFF dismissed

AfriForum went to court after members of the EFF sang Dubul'ibhunu, which translates to "Shoot the boer", outside the Senekal Magistrate's Court.

EFF leader Julius Malema testified in the civil case brought by the AfriForum in the Johannesburg High Court on 16 February 2022. Picture: @EFFSouthAfrica/Twitter.
EFF leader Julius Malema testified in the civil case brought by the AfriForum in the Johannesburg High Court on 16 February 2022. Picture: @EFFSouthAfrica/Twitter.
11 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Equality Court has ruled in favour of the Econmic Freedom Fighters (EFF) in the hate speech case brought by lobby group, AfriForum.

AfriForum went to court after members of the EFF sang Dubul'ibhunu, which translates to "Shoot the boer", outside the Senekal Magistrate's Court.

This was during the appearance of suspects who were initially linked to the murder of farm manager, Brendin Horner.

Timeline

More in Local

COPYRIGHT 2022 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA