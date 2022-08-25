AfriForum's hate speech case against EFF dismissed

AfriForum went to court after members of the EFF sang Dubul'ibhunu, which translates to "Shoot the boer", outside the Senekal Magistrate's Court.

JOHANNESBURG - The Equality Court has ruled in favour of the Econmic Freedom Fighters (EFF) in the hate speech case brought by lobby group, AfriForum.

This was during the appearance of suspects who were initially linked to the murder of farm manager, Brendin Horner.