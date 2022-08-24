CT youth obtain over-the-counter meds to craft drugs

A doctor in Cape Town, Zano Kunene has told Eyewitness News that codeine, in particular, has been obtained by some of his patients who've confessed to mixing it with a soft drink.

CAPE TOWN - There are growing concerns about how easy it is for youngsters to access some medication at pharmacies - which is then used to craft harsher drugs.

This results in a very strong drug called "Lean" which has been widely used in many parts of the Cape Flats.

The drug is said to have serious side effects.

Explaining the danger of Lean Kunene said: "In cough syrup form it has been used for recreational purposes when it is mixed with cold drink, to create the drink called Lean because opioids are highly addictive when abused.

"They can cause long-term dependence or other health-related risks including seizures, a slow heart beat and other long term risks like depression, anxiety or liver and kidney damage."