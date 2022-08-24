We don't favour anybody from any political party - Hawks' Lebeya

Hawks head Godfrey Lebeya committed to ensuring thorough investigations of high-profile cases including the Phala Phala matter, which involves President Cyril Ramaphosa, despite staff shortages.

PRETORIA - Hawks head Godfrey Lebeya has denied claims that their investigations are unduly influenced by politicians.

Lebeya addressed the media in Pretoria for the first time on Tuesday since taking office in 2018.

He committed to ensuring thorough investigations of high-profile cases including the Phala Phala matter, which involves President Cyril Ramaphosa, despite staff shortages.

Over the years, allegations of political interference in the operations of the Hawks have come from varying groups in society, including political parties such as the Democratic Alliance (DA) and factions of the African National Congress (ANC).

Lebeya said that the allegations were unfounded.

"When we arrest individuals or investigate individuals, we do not ask them whether they belong to a political party, so we don't favour anybody from any political party," Lebeya said.

The Hawks head has also denied the claims that their investigations fail to reach high-profile figures.

He’s highlighted that politicians such as former eThekwini mayor, Zandile Gumede, and suspended ANC-secretary general, Ace Magashule, formed part of over 23,000 suspects on their radar.