SCA dismisses Ingonyama Trust’s bid to overturn lease programme ruling

Last June, the Pietermaritzburg High Court handed down a landmark judgment, in which it ruled the trust had acted unlawfully and in violation of the Constitution, by concluding lease arrangements with people living on trust land.

JOHANNESBURG - The Supreme Court of Appeal has dismissed a bid from the Ingonyama Trust, to overturn a ruling invalidating its contentious residential lease programme.

Last June, the Pietermaritzburg High Court handed down a landmark judgment, in which it ruled the trust had acted unlawfully and in violation of the Constitution, by concluding lease arrangements with people living on trust land.

It further ordered the trust to repay these individuals the money it had taken from them. The trust subsequently turned to the SCA in Bloemfontein to try and overturn the judgment.

The SCA has dismissed the case, finding that there are no reasonable prospects of success.

The case was brought by the Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution (Casac), Rural Women’s Movement and Seven Individuals, all of whom are represented by the Legal Resource Centre (LRC).

The LRC in a statement on Wednesday welcomed the court’s decision on behalf of its clients.

Casac’s executive secretary Lawson Naidoo has also said they’re hopeful this marks the end of what he describes as attempts by the Ingonyama Trust and its board “to frustrate the ruling of the High Court” and that Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development Minister Thoko Didiza can now implement the remedial action ordered by the High Court.