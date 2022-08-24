SALIPSWU joins picket led by Cosatu and Saftu in Western Cape

Police and traffic officers have taken up positions in Hanover Street, ahead of the march. Protestors are expected to make their way through the City of Cape Town, towards the Provincial Legislature and Parliament. Supporters started arrived on Wednesday morning, ahead of the march.

CAPE TOWN - The South African Liberated Public Sector Workers Union (SALIPSWU) in Western Cape will be participating in the picket led by Cosatu and Saftu.

Supporters of the march started to gather in Hanover Street, in Cape Town, on Wednesday.

The union said part of their call - is for government to take action - and improve the living conditions of South Africans.

SALIPSWU members have made their demands clear. "Jobs to end unemployment and decent jobs for all, and number two - we are saying to the government the basic income grant of R 1500 to address the levels of poverty amongst the unemployed," explained SALIPSWU provincial secretary Bongani Ndlywati

Cosatu's picket, calling for better public transport system, is said to start at the Prasa office on Wednesday afternoon.