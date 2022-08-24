Latest hike in inflation fuelled by rising fuel, food costs, figures show

Annual consumer price inflation has reached another 13-year high, rising from 7.4% in June to 7.8% in July.

JOHANNESBURG - Figures show that the recent acceleration in inflation has been largely driven by rising fuel and food costs.

Annual consumer price inflation has reached another 13-year high, rising from 7.4% in June to 7.8% in July. On a month-on-month basis - inflation is up 1.5% for the fourth time since 2008.

With the surge in oil prices in recent months, it’s no surprise that transport is the largest contributor to inflation- increasing by 25% year-on-year.

Stanlib chief economist Kevin Lings said the rise in inflation is externally driven: “We're still digesting some of the previous fuel price increases. So, we’ve got a fuel inflation rate that is well over 50% year-on-year and that is obviously quite problematic”.

He said imported inflation should also be factored in: “In other words, as the currency weakens, we tend to have higher prices as we import international goods”.

Lings said inflation is expected to stay above 7% over the next few months, while the Reserve Bank is likely to respond to this by increasing interest rates further.