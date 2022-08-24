Protesters gather in CT for a national shutdown against rising cost of living

Police and traffic officers have taken up position in Hanover Street ahead of the march to the City of Cape Town, the provincial legislature and Parliament.

CAPE TOWN - Dozens of Capetonians are making their way to Hanover Street to join Wednesday's call for a national shutdown against rising inflation.

Eyewitness News has spoken to many taxi commuters arriving at the Cape Town train station, who say they're not joining the demonstration because they must work.

ALSO READ: 'No work, no pay': CT workers say they can't afford to join national shutdown

The pickets will also happen outside Metrorail's Cape Town offices over the ailing rail network.

