Protesters gather in CT for a national shutdown against rising cost of living
Police and traffic officers have taken up position in Hanover Street ahead of the march to the City of Cape Town, the provincial legislature and Parliament.
CAPE TOWN - Dozens of Capetonians are making their way to Hanover Street to join Wednesday's call for a national shutdown against rising inflation.
Eyewitness News has spoken to many taxi commuters arriving at the Cape Town train station, who say they're not joining the demonstration because they must work.
The pickets will also happen outside Metrorail's Cape Town offices over the ailing rail network.
Supporters are arriving ahead of the march to the city centre.
Earlier, various taxi commuters said that they simply could not afford to take part in the protest.
"I wanted to join but my company doesn't allow us to join the strike. No work, no pay," one commuter said.
"If I'm going to the march, I'm not going get paid," another commuter explained.
Cosatu’s picket, calling for better public transport is set to start at the Prasa office later on Wednesday.