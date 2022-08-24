PowerBall results: Tuesday, 23 August 2022
Eyewitness News brings you the winning PowerBall and PowerBall Plus numbers. Check if you've won.
JOHANNESBURG - These are the winning PowerBall and PowerBall Plus numbers for Tuesday, 23 August 2022:
PowerBall: 10, 11, 17, 29, 40 PB: 15
PowerBall Plus: 20, 22, 23, 31, 41 PB: 7
