National shutdown CT: Union demands R1,500 basic income grant

Dozens of people gathered in Hanover Street to add their voices to calls for national leaders’ to help the struggling working class.

Joining the Congress of South African Trade Unions, South African Federation of Trade Unions and affiliated unions is the Bonteheuwel Development Forum’s Henrietta Abrahams.

She told Eyewitness News that the high fuel price, increasing food prices, as well as the general rising cost of living, were leaving workers financially stretched.

“Not having food or an income and living off a Sassa grant is not enough and it is affecting our people’s health.”

The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa’s Nyaniso Siyana urged supporters not to politicise Wednesday’s picket: “We vote for them every five years, and once we vote for them [in], they go and live in leafy suburbs in areas like Constantia while we stay in Khayelitsha.”

The Treatment Action Campaign also joined the picket, calling on health authorities to improve the quality of healthcare in the public sector.