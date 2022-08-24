National shutdown CT: Union demands R1,500 basic income grant
Frustrated supporters earlier during the day explained to Eyewitness News that they were under immense financial pressure and urged the country's leaders to come to their rescue.
CAPE TOWN - A crowd of more than 300 supporters in Cape Town made their way from the gathering point in Hanover Street to the Civic Centre on Wednesday.
Among a list of demands, the South African Liberated Public Sector Workers Union have called for more job creation and a basic income grant of R1,500.
#NationalShutdownCPT Supporters are arriving ahead of the march to the City of Cape Town, Provincial Legislature and Parliament. KB pic.twitter.com/SDoPeDkLU0EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 24, 2022
Dozens of people gathered in Hanover Street to add their voices to calls for national leaders’ to help the struggling working class.
Joining the Congress of South African Trade Unions, South African Federation of Trade Unions and affiliated unions is the Bonteheuwel Development Forum’s Henrietta Abrahams.
She told Eyewitness News that the high fuel price, increasing food prices, as well as the general rising cost of living, were leaving workers financially stretched.
“Not having food or an income and living off a Sassa grant is not enough and it is affecting our people’s health.”
The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa’s Nyaniso Siyana urged supporters not to politicise Wednesday’s picket: “We vote for them every five years, and once we vote for them [in], they go and live in leafy suburbs in areas like Constantia while we stay in Khayelitsha.”
The Treatment Action Campaign also joined the picket, calling on health authorities to improve the quality of healthcare in the public sector.