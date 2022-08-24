'No work, no pay': CT workers say they can't afford to join national shutdown

Trade unions Cosatu and Saftu are set to picket in the city centre on Wednesday. The demonstrations form part of a nationwide strike demanding that government addresses South Africa’s rising cost of living.

CAPE TOWN - Taxi commuters arriving at Cape Town Train station said that they were not joining Wednesday’s national shutdown as they must work.

It's a normal workday and commuters are arriving in their numbers, saying they will not be able to join the national shutdown.

"I wanted to join but my company doesn't allow us to join the strike. No work, no pay," one commuter said.

"If I'm going to the march, I'm not going get paid," another commuter explained.

Some said that they did not know what the demonstration was about.

Saftu members will march to Parliament, while Cosatu will be gathering at Prasa’s office demanding a more efficient and reliable rail transport system for the metro.