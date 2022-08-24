National shutdown NW: ANC must learn from its mistakes, says Cosatu

"There has been no action taken against those who have been identified as being corrupt until today. We have not heard what it is that they have done in terms of dealing with those responsible.”

RUSTENBURG - Just over 100 people have marched through the streets of Rustenburg, in the North West as part of the national shutdown on Wednesday.

Two other marches were taking place concurrently in Mahikeng and Klerksdorp.

The Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) said the march against the African National Congress-led government was about making sure its alliance partner learns from its mistakes.

Central executive member of Cosatu Angie Phehle said: “There has been no action taken against those who have been identified as being corrupt until today. We have not heard what it is that they have done in terms of dealing with those responsible.”

For many in the area, however, it was still business as usual as they went about their day.