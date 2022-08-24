National shutdown: Saftu breaks ranks from Cosatu in Tshwane

Members of country's two biggest union federations took to the streets on Wednesday, over the increasing cost of living in the country. The unions told the media that they had decided to hold their protests jointly. However, a scuffle resulted in Saftu members being called to regroup.

PRETORIA - The South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) in Gauteng broke ranks from the Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) during shutdown demonstrations.

Members of the country's two biggest union federations took to the streets on Wednesday, over the increasing cost of living in the country.

The City of Tshwane's Burgers Park was the meeting and departure point for marchers.

The unions told the media that they had decided to hold their protests jointly.

However, a scuffle resulted in Saftu members being called to regroup.

They had not yet returned by Wednesday afternoon. It's understood that they decided to stage their own march elsewhere in the city's CBD.

Saftu secretary general Zwelinzima Vavi told Eyewitness News he was still trying to ascertain the sudden change of the programme.

“It looks like Cosatu is insisting on bringing in the ANC to the marches, [because] maybe they feel comfortable marching with the ANC,” said Vavi.

At the same time, Vavi expressed disappointment over the participation of the African National Congress (ANC) in the protest.

But ANC Gauteng secretary Thembinkosi Nciza said they were well within their rights to support Cosatu: “The ANC is the leader of society; there will never be any contradiction when it comes to the leaders of the ANC engaging in government on issues that it must deliver on. So, there is no contradiction here.”

Both demonstrations were expected to conclude at the Union Buildings.

BUSINESS AS USUAL FOR PUBLIC TRANSPORT

It appeared to be business as usual in Gauteng, as commuters across the province had a normal day amid the national shutdown.

Taxis and buses were reported to not have experienced any disruptions since the shutdown started on Wednesday morning.

In the past, a national shutdown in the country would see no school child, worker or commuter leave their home as roads would be shut down and no transport would be able to get anyone to their destinations.

The South African National Taxi Association had decided not to participate in the march.

Putco buses, which transport over 200,000 people was also been operating smoothly, according to spokesperson Lindokuhle Xulu.

“Putco can confirm that even on Wednesday afternoon, we will be able to operate or function as usual. Our operations team are on the ground, monitoring the developments and will be taking decisions in terms of whether they should continue with the services or not.”

In Tshwane where the march took place, taxis and buses were also operating as usual.