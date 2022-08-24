MPs hear conflicting evidence on Mkhwebane’s probe into Vrede dairy farm

In an email sent to several staffers in July 2017, Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane instructs them to prepare letters for her signature to former Free State politicians, to answer the allegations that emerged in the Gupta emails.

CAPE TOWN - Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s impeachment inquiry has heard conflicting evidence as to whether she wanted to ignore the Gupta-leak emails in her investigation into the Vrede dairy farm.

While several witnesses have testified in Parliament that she also sought to protect politicians in this probe, the Public Protector’s office has produced evidence to the contrary.

In an email sent to several staffers in July 2017, Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane instructs them to prepare letters for her signature to former Free State politicians, to answer the allegations that emerged in the Gupta emails.

Evidence leader Nazreen Bawa questioned the former head of provincial investigations, Reginald Ndou, about this email during cross-examination.

"Have I ever seen such a letter?" asked Ndou.

"To the premier, the minister and MEC Zwane for my signature regarding the below Gupta-leak allegations," said Bawa.

"I don’t recall seeing the letters, chairperson," responded Ndou.

"This is in addition to the Section 7(9) letters issued. You’ve never seen them?" questioned Bawa.

"No, I don’t recall seeing them," responded Ndou.

Ndou testified that the emails would have been useful for determining the flow of money from the project.

The final report on the Vrede dairy farm investigation, however, only contains a one-line reference to their consideration.

The inquiry continues.