Mkhwebane was an uncaring boss who victimised staff, employee tells Parly

The executive manager of investigations Ponatshego Mogaladi gave evidence before Parliament’s inquiry into Mkhwebane’s fitness to hold office on Wednesday.

CAPE TOWN - Another witness testifying in the public protector’s impeachment inquiry has painted Busisiwe Mkhwebane as an uncaring boss who victimised staff.

The inquiry heard that Mkhwebane sought to fire Mogaladi and two others after the High Court set aside a report they were pressured to complete.

Mogaladi detailed the pressure investigators were placed under to complete a Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) investigation in 2019.

“The report didn’t go through some of the quality assurance processes we had in the office because we only had a day to finalise the report,” she said.

After the High Court found the Public Protector lacked the jurisdiction to investigate this complaint, Mogaladi said she and two other investigators were targeted for dismissal.

Evidence leader Ncumisa Majosi asked: “To your knowledge are you aware of executive managers and chief investigators being disciplined as a result of those reports?”

Mogaladi responded: “No, I only know of myself, Ms Sekele and Mr Madiba.”

Despite a disciplinary panel recommending Mogaladi be sanctioned, Mkhwebane approached the Labour Court to dismiss her.

Last month, the Public Protector’s office withdrew this application.