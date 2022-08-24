Meetings with City of Tshwane over R1.6bn account have been in vain, says Eskom

The power utility on Tuesday announced it was considering disconnecting the City as one of the necessary steps to secure outstanding payment.

TSHWANE - Eskom said that several meetings with the City of Tshwane to ensure the payment of its electricity account had been in vain.

The power utility on Tuesday announced that it was considering disconnecting the city as one of the necessary steps to secure outstanding payment.

It said that the city was in breach of an electricity supply agreement it holds with Eskom by failing to pay an amount of R1.6 billion, which was due last week.

Only R6.8 million has been paid to date and Eskom's Daphne Mokwena said that this has done little to dent the massive outstanding balance on the city of Tshwane's account.

"The inconsistent payments are both untenable and really unacceptable since Eskom's financial position is well known. The city's persistent failure on payments puts us in a huge burden to continue providing the city with electricity," Mokwena said.